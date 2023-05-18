Gentry, Sally C. (nee Gaines) of Sunset Hills was received into the waiting arms of Jesus on May 14, 2023.
She was the dear Mother of Betsy Tevebaugh and Martha (Gary) Uhlemeyer, all of Sunset Hills; beloved and devoted Gran to Amanda, Jon, and Katie Tevebaugh; sister of Dolly (Carl) Pence of Kirkwood; and beloved sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Quentin and Mildred Gaines; and her sister, Lynne Flett.
Sally was a graduate of Kirkwood High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she was a proud sister of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.
She was a member of the KHS class of ’52, remaining in close contact with a core group of her girlfriends, joining them on many fun trips over the years.
She taught in the Kirkwood, Parkway and Affton School districts for many years as a gym teacher, substitute, coach, assistant coach and STLCC Meramec tennis instructor.
Sally enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading, watching TCM movies, attending grandchildren’s sporting events, and trips to historical St. Louis landmarks with her family.
Visitation on Sunday, May 21, 5 to 7 p.m. and Memorial Service Monday, May 22, at 1 p.m. Both located at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County Chapel, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129 — 314-894-8444.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Affton Education Foundation (College Visits), 8309 Mackenzie Road, St. Louis, MO 63123.