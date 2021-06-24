McQuie, Sally A., of North Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away from complications of multiple diseases on June 7, 2021. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Jim and Sue McQuie on Feb 5, 1954. She grew up in St. Louis until she enlisted in the Air Force and started on a journey around the world.
Sally earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s in psychology. She was a Russian linguist in the Air Force, a claims adjuster for USAA, and a psychology instructor at two junior colleges in Huntsville, Alabama. She also volunteered as a counselor at a shelter for victims of domestic abuse and as a counselor at a food bank in Huntsville. In North Little Rock, she volunteered at the Hayes Senior Center teaching weight training. She was always doing something!
Sally was a natural athlete for most of her life, including being on her high school soccer team, which was number one in St. Louis for all three years. She was most fond of and proficient in ping-pong and racquetball. She was even an instructor in racquetball for fellow airmen and their families, which often drew backhanded compliments from her adversaries like “getting whooped by a little girl.”
As she traveled around the world, she picked up basic capability to speak with the locals in Korean and German. Her talents were multifaceted and kept her busy, but she still found time to relax through reading, swimming, and playing with her cats and dogs. Sally was popular wherever she went — always smiling, she never met a stranger, and loved everyone regardless of their situation in life.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by siblings Colleen McLaughlin, Jim McQuie Jr, Julie Onesty and Kelly (Mark) Canterna; her husband of 45 years, Bert Turner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.