Payne, Sallie Ann, of Glen Arbor, Michigan, passed away on May 8, 2021. She was 87. Sallie was born on April 30, 1934, in St. Louis, Missouri, where she attended Principia and Washington University Art School. She also truly relished the friendships she established and maintained through the years from her days at Camp Kohahna in Leelanau County.
On June 10, 1955, she married her sweetheart Ronald Walter Payne, and they raised their family in Kansas City and St. Louis. After Ron retired, they moved to Glen Arbor. Sallie’s legendary daily walks into and around town are recalled by many. Sallie also spent many winters in Vero Beach, Florida. She was an athlete, an avid golfer and a member of the Grand Harbor Country Club. She loved the arts, following basketball and participating in aerobics classes.
Sallie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, and her son, Stephen Payne. Sallie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kathy (Wes) Shimanek; grandchildren, Erin Payne and Kyle (Kelly) Shimanek; great-grandchild, Preston Shimanek; daughter-in-law, Marla Payne; and many close friends. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a contribution to the Glen Arbor Arts Center at www.glenarborart.org/giving-options/donate or Camps Leelanau and Kohahna at www.leelanau-kohahna.org/donate.
A joint Celebration of Life is planned during the summer of 2021 in Glen Arbor for Sallie and the love of her life. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South Congress, 2620 S. Congress, Austin, TX, 512-442-1446. You may view memorials at www.wcfish.com.