A new drop-in center in South St. Louis County is one more way a local organization is helping victims of domestic violence.
Founded in May 1983, Saint Martha’s Hall is a St. Louis non-profit group that provides shelter, resources and compassionate care for women and children in the process of escaping or moving on after an abusive relationship.
Funded by donations and federal, state and local grants, the group operates a shelter in an undisclosed location that can accommodate nine women and 15 children for up to 12 weeks.
But after nearly 40 years and over 7,000 women served, the pandemic got Saint Martha’s board members thinking about what else they could provide for the community.
“During the pandemic, we realized it was very difficult for women and their kids to come quarantine for 14 days. They still needed the services, but we couldn’t offer it unless they were going to stay in the shelter,” said Board Member Kathy Rehmer of Shrewsbury. “The staff realized we needed another location for people to drop in and get the services they need, whether it’s help with court orders or applying for jobs.”
On Jan. 3 of this year, Saint Martha’s Drop-In Center opened at 4733 Mattis Road. Whereas the shelter provides a secure location for women to escape abusive situations, the drop-in center aims to help those in any stage of an abusive relationship with anything they might need.
“The drop-in center offers a homey environment where we hope women are comfortable seeking our services in a confidential setting,” said Board Member Amy Howe. “We have crisis intervention and support services, remote access to apply for orders
of protection, safety planning, referrals to community agencies like housing assistance, shelters and legal services, and information and support for family and friends. There are also programs for children including a learning center, daily living skills, emotional regulation skills, parenting support and community resources.”
Operating out of a refurbished farmhouse, the drop-in center is set up like a cozy living room where women can sit down with a cup of coffee, meet with experienced advocates and discuss next steps, whether it be a hot meal, legal services, filling out job applications or talking with a caring listener. The drop-in center also provides resources for friends and family of abuse victims.
“We’ve tried to set it up like you’d go to your neighbor’s house and have tea and a cookie and chat for a while. That eventually leads to whatever needs there may be and we see what we can do for them,” said advocate Diana Camren. “When you’re in an abusive relationship you feel so isolated, so it’s very important to us that people can come in and sit with someone face to face.”
The drop-in center is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary and all services are free of charge.
1,000 Women a Year
In addition to the drop-in center, Saint Martha’s Hall participates in outreach programs, speaking with community organizations about its mission. That’s how Rehmer, a board member of nine years, learned of the program.
“My daughter was at Nerinx Hall, and the Mothers’ Club had the previous executive director of Saint Martha’s come talk about the mission,” said Rehmer. “I went up to her afterwards and said, ‘You really need to get this message to the girls. They need to understand this stuff if they’re in a relationship.’ I said I was interested in helping and two years later, they asked if I would consider being on the board.”
Advocates from Saint Martha’s are available to present educational programs on services offered and topics related to the organization’s work. Brochures and pamphlets are also available.
“We want people to know who we are and what we do,” said Rehmer. “You don’t want to need it, but boy, you sure want to know it’s there if you do.”
Making resources available to women is only part of the outreach. Saint Martha’s also aims to educate young men to help them recognize abusive tendencies and avoid patterns of abuse.
“We need to change male behavior. That’s why this problem exists,” said Bob Springer, a board member and former board president. “I have a son and I want him to know what a healthy relationship is. It’s just as important to me as what my daughters are going through. We’re trying to improve the situation and to let men and boys know that we’re not going to turn it around without their help.”
Springer, of Kirkwood, said Saint Martha’s Hall is aiming to expand its outreach through programs and social media. The new drop-in center is the organization’s first-ever expansion, but it’s certainly not the final one.
“Once we get this up and going, we can expand it to other places in St. Louis, and maybe even beyond,” said Rehmer. “We’ve got a new 10-year plan to serve 1,000 women a year in some way, and over the next 10 years we plan to educate one million people on domestic violence.”
Signs of Abuse
A frog won’t leap into a pot of boiling water, but a frog will sit in a gently warming pot of water until it’s hot enough to cook — this well-known paradigm illustrates how so many women fail to recognize they are in an abusive relationship.
Victim advocate Diana Camren, who has worked with Saint Martha’s Hall for 26 years, said that while physical abuse is easy to recognize, often there are less obvious red flags for other forms of abuse.
Many abusers, she said, are controlling to the point of not allowing their partners to make decisions for themselves, such as what to wear or who to spend time with, often requiring victims to ask permission to do anything.
Abusive partners will also often threaten to harm their victims or themselves if the victim does not behave the way they want. Stalking, extreme jealousy and destroying personal belongings are also red flags.
“A lot of movies portray jealousy as this romantic thing, but it’s not. It can be very dangerous,” said Camren. “Destruction of property — especially things like photos or clothing, things that are an extension of who the person is — through cutting or burning can be a big sign.”
Camren said something many people overlook is abuse of pets. She said a huge correlation exists between violence toward animals in the home and violence toward women. That’s why Saint Martha’s Hall partners with the Animal Protective Association to provide foster care for pets while victims are in the shelter.
As an advocate for over two decades, Camren has seen a full gamut of victims — as young as 16 and as old as 80. Not all of them understand what they’ve been through.
“At the drop-in center, many people coming in don’t even recognize their situation as abuse,” said Camren. “They’ll say, ‘I’m in a bad relationship,’ or ‘I’m having marital issues.’ They might not be ready yet, and we’re going to meet them in that place. Sometimes it’s a matter of taking in that information and starting to realize what’s happening is not ok.”
Still others are convinced that they are at fault for what has happened.
“Abusive partners don’t take responsibility for themselves. By the time an abuser has reached the point of convincing her that it’s her fault, so much has gone on that she believes it,” said Camren. “It doesn’t happen overnight. Most of the time it’s an intentional process. There’s good times and there’s abusive times. In your mind, it’s just the ebb and flow of a relationship.”
Despite what they’ve been through, Camren said she’s truly inspired by the women Saint Martha’s Hall has helped through the years.
“They have so much courage. I don’t know if there’s anyone else who has the strength to go through what they did and survive it and retain their kindness,” she said. “After this long, I’m at the point where I’m seeing people who have truly survived. They’ve come through, they’re sometimes working in the field now, and their children are healthy and successful and thriving.
“It’s a very intimate thing they share,” Camren continued. “I’m humbled and honored to be brought into that world.”
To speak with an advocate, donate to Saint Martha’s Hall or learn more, call 314-533-1313 (24 hours a day) or visit saintmarthas.org. Call the drop-in center during business hours at 314-487-2062.