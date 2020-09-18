The St. Louis County Parks Department will reopen playgrounds on Monday, Sept. 21.
The Parks Department developed procedures with approval from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health for cleaning and disinfecting park playground equipment at the 55 sites located in the County Parks system. Playgrounds will be disinfected several times a week with CDC approved cleaners. Frequency of cleaning may be increased or decreased in the future based on further guidance from St. Louis County Department of Public Health, the State of Missouri, or the CDC.
Signage will be placed at each playground site reminding visitors to stay home if sick, maintain six feet of distance from others and wash or sanitize hands regularly. Masks are required except on children while playing. Visitors are also encouraged to limit usage in order to ensure social distancing.
To further help limit the risk of disease transmission, St. Louis County Parks will limit use of playground equipment to daylight hours only, 8 a.m. to dusk daily.
For more information about St. Louis County Parks service status, visit stlcorona.com.