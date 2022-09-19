Saint Louis Closet Co. was recently honored with the 2022 Best Closet Design Headliner Award from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
“It’s been quite a humbling year for us,” Saint Louis Closet Co. President Jennifer Williams said, noting the company also recently won the Best Custom Closets/Storage Solutions & Home Organization Award from St. Louis Magazine and received the Best of HOUZZ Service Award for the eighth consecutive year.
“For 32 years we’ve worked hard to be the best at what we do and we are so thankful for the recognition from our clients and fellow small business owners,” Williams added.