Saint Louis Ballet’s most popular program returns April 28-30 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 Touhill Circle on the campus of the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
“Swan Lake” is now enhanced by the lush sounds of live music, courtesy of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. The story of the princess, turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse, is an achingly beautiful tale — now a staple in every major ballet company’s repertoire.
First performed by the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow in 1877, the ballet is performed to a magnificent Tchaikovsky score that drives the emotional and tragic love story of Siegfried and Odette. Moonlit dances fill the stage with varied and difficult choreography.
“Swan Lake” will be performed at 7 p.m. on April 28; at 2:30 and 7 p.m. on April 29; and at 2:30 p.m. on April 30.
Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/yc46bj53.