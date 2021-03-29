The area on North Ballas Road between Dougherty Ferry and Manchester Road is currently a heavily trafficked stretch of road with hills and curves. Vehicles speed both ways and with limited view of cross traffic, making either a left or right turn onto this road from a cross street can be dangerous.
When traffic is backed up on Interstate 270, Ballas Road is also clogged and making such a turn can be next to impossible. In addition, there are sidewalks only on the west side of Ballas Road, none on many sections of the east side, and no crosswalks. There are many walkers in this area, including school children.
The construction of a new nursing home at 600 N. Ballas Road and the associated traffic (workers, visitors, emergency vehicles, etc.) will make an already dangerous situation even more so. This added traffic will compound the above issues and detract from the residential nature of the local community.
Frank Keightley
Des Peres