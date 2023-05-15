Observations from a citizen claiming a “bad idea to restrict traffic” in a May 5 Letter to the Editor might want to consider the facts.
The data shows that for the majority of four- to three-lane conversions, traffic volumes remain about the same through the corridor. In addition, three-lane roads are generally more efficient than four-lane roads because vehicles no longer need to stop in the through lane to make left turns. (FHWA, Office of Safety Programs).
Check with your neighbors who turn left into their neighborhood off Big Bend. We did and discovered a high number of rear-end crashes. Many have had their cars totaled and some crashes resulted in longterm injury recovery.
Failure to mention the facts, utilizing one existing lane for multi-purpose protected pedestrian and bike ways are not only safer for all road users, it also negates our poor air quality and provides social equity to those who have no access to private cars. (Kansas City MPO awards CMAQ air quality improvement for multi-use paths.)
The letter writer states she has never seen in her 30 years of living here any 18-wheelers on Big Bend. However, MoDOT’s daily traffic count shows daily use of 364 semi trailers on Big Bend east of I-270 in Kirkwood.
A Federal Highway Association road safety audit provided experts’ review on Big Bend in Kirkwood. Additional pedestrian crossings are needed and traffic calming is needed due to the high crash volume and excessive dangerous vehicle speeding. Outdated traffic signals and dangerous channelized right turn lanes further put pedestrians in harm’s way. Longer timed pedestrian walkways are justified based on the short timing that fails to provide a safe crossing time for children and older adults.
Let’s put safety before speed!
Michael Carmody
Kirkwood