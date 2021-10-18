One thing on every Kirkwoodian’s mind these days is the terrible state of our roads. Shaky rides, dangerous potholes and unexpected bumps. It’s rough out there. And it’s costing each of us. From wear and tear on our vehicles and costly accidents that directly hit our pocketbooks to lower property values and lost economic activity — bad roads are a drain on our personal finances and our local economy.
The national Pavement Conditions Index sets standards for measuring the quality of roads. According to Kirkwood’s own Citizens Finance Committee, our roads clock in at 72% — a barely passing D+ grade. What can we do to restore the long-term health of our roads, boost our property values, improve public safety and save money on automobile wear and tear? Our neighborhood businesses are coming together to ensure a stronger, safer and more prosperous future for Kirkwood.
Through Proposition 1 on the Nov. 2 ballot, the city of Kirkwood has partnered with the Kirkwood Special Business District to establish and fund a Transportation Development District (TDD) that would focus solely on fixing and maintaining our neighborhood streets and sidewalks through a 1% sales tax increase. This increase will seem negligible to the patrons of the big box businesses as well as the restaurants, but the 1% sales tax increase would triple our budget to pave smoother roads, improve broken sidewalks, and increase overall public safety for everyone. Help us get an “A+” by voting “Yes” on Prop 1.
Drew Lesinski
Kirkwood