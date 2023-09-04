My family and I have lived in Webster Groves for eight years. We love the walkability and the fact that our kids can walk to school, ride bikes to friends’ houses and we can walk to dinner or grab a coffee.
We live on the northwest corner of Webster, which means to get to Old Webster, we use Rock Hill Road to cross the Union Pacific railroad tracks to get to downtown. I want to call attention to the lack of safety near this crossing.
To get to Old Webster, pedestrians have to walk up a very narrow walkway for roughly 100 feet, with cars whipping by at an arm’s length away. The lack of barriers, narrow walkway and narrow roadway create a hazard. I regularly see families walking this route (some with wide strollers) with traffic coming very close to them.
Our kids walk (or ride bikes) to Bristol Elementary School daily, and are one bad driver away from being injured. There are no curbs on the walkway, so the only thing separating vehicles from pedestrians is a painted white line. Simply adding proper curbs to this area will help slow traffic and prevent cars from crossing onto the narrow walkway.
We were hopeful that if the Douglass Hill development moved forward, it would provide more safe connectivity between North Webster and Old Webster.
Maybe that will come in the future. In the meantime, I am hopeful that the city of Webster Groves will consider adding some safety measures here. Thank you for reading!
Tim Eichholz
Webster Groves