It was comforting to see the Lueders noting the departure of their beloved four-legged family member (Pet Memorials, 8/9 issue). It was a fitting tribute for a loyal companion and perhaps Sadie’s memorial will start a new trend.
I’ve been to 20-plus funerals in the last five years and seen fewer tears shed by all the attendees than I did at the loss of my Essie. She lost her battle with an aggressive cancer. The same tremendous staff at Webster Groves Animal Hospital, including Drs. Bedo and Burgener, did all they could to save her. Shame on me for not showing Essie the same honor as Sadie’s family did. RIP “Baby Girl!” RIP Sadie!
Kirkwood