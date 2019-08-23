So many streets of Kirkwood are in sad condition. In previous years, our streets were second to none. They were taken care of by Kirkwood Citizens’ taxes. Now, so many Kirkwood streets have been let go to pot and potholes so that a BOND ISSUE (with no tax increase, but which requires much time to pass) is required to fix the deficient streets.
Previously, in the good years, Earl Davis was in charge of streets and Art Waters was the foreman to supervise the street crew on which I worked. They made sure the streets of Kirkwood were pothole-free and were in top notch condition. They reported to the Kirkwood City Council and Council Member Don Fisher who was the great dean of the engineering school at Washington University.
Where have all our taxes gone? Our city council should do the proper job for Kirkwood. Kirkwood has so many deficient streets that never should have been allowed to happen.
Kirkwood City Council now says Kirkwood needs a BOND ISSUE and so much more time to pass that bond issue to fix our many deficient streets! How in heaven’s name can we pay all those gigantic taxes in Kirkwood and have so many bad streets that now needs a BOND ISSUE which requires so much more time to fix?
Deficient Kirkwood Streets should be fixed now and not some long distant time in the future waiting for a bond issue to pass! Fix the streets of Kirkwood now with the gigantic taxes all Kirkwood Citizens have paid! Time and safety are of the essence!
Kirkwood