On Saturday, I joined my kids at Uncle Bill’s Pancake House. This Saturday could be interchangeable with any other Saturday for my kids because this is their weekly routine with my husband, Josh. The only difference was that this week the Uncle Bill’s employees were throwing a birthday party for our son, Logan, so I tagged along with them.
For the last four years, Josh has taken our kids to Uncle Bill’s every Saturday so he can have time to bond with them (and to give me a reprieve). What started as a routine has become a sacred ritual — this restaurant has transformed from a run-of-the-mill breakfast establishment to a sanctuary because of the kind people who work there. So, even though we have moved and Uncle Bill’s is now 30 minutes away instead of five, the kids still insist on making the longer drive there to see their “Uncle Bill’s friends.”
When we arrived on this particular Saturday, their friends had a table set aside for us with a balloon, decorations and a cake ready to celebrate Logan. This was organized by Miss Claudia, who works 14 hours a day, seven days a week, at two restaurants to support her family, and Miss Amy, who has seven kids of her own to take care of. Yet somehow, they carved out time to make sure our son felt loved — this act of kindness felt so extravagantly generous. The delight on all of their friends’ faces as they sang “Happy Birthday” made Logan glow with pure joy.
It’s important to Josh and I that we teach our kids to look up and look around for the people who make the world feel warm inside. A few years ago, the boys and I went to a retirement party for our favorite Schnucks employee, Miss Mona. As we sat there eating cake with her kids and grandkids, I realized that we were the only customers in attendance. I can see why caring this much about someone we only see once a week may seem strange to others. For us, however, we believe this is what life is all about.
Sometimes, I think we put our heads down while we try to curate this grand, sparkly version of happiness. But, maybe pursuing happiness actually looks like just showing up consistently and choosing to care more than we “should” about the people on our path.
We can find the hard and the ugly in the world entirely too easily, but we must keep our eyes open and search for opportunities to cultivate love and friendship.
I encourage you to look for the people in your weekly routines who make you feel warm, and lean in — these relationships hold a dormant joy that’s just waiting to be discovered.