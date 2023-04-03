April 2 through April 13 is a sacred time for both Christians and Jews. April 2-9 is Holy Week for Christians related to the last Passover supper, crucifixion death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. April 5-13 is a week of celebration of Passover and the Festival of Freedom for Jews.
For both, it is a time of deep reflection of God’s great compassion and deliverance. For Jews, the Passover celebrates freedom from physical bondage as slaves in Egypt and God’s miraculous deliverance. For Christians, Holy Week celebrates Jesus Christ’s substitutionary death on the cross and resurrection, God’s miraculous deliverance from human bondage from sin and eternal death to those who believe.
Both Jews and Christians have experienced persecutions aimed at them specifically. The Holocaust is a reminder of a not-too-distant horrific persecution of Jews. Today, statistics communicate that worldwide, Christians are the most persecuted in the world today, especially across Africa and Asia.
This is an opportune time for sensitivity and respect to both groups and their faiths. As a Christian, I sympathize with and love the Jewish people. My heart goes out to what they have suffered historically. As a Christian, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was Jewish. This is what we believe. Christmas was God incarnate coming in the flesh as a human baby to grow into manhood to sacrifice himself on our behalf as the perfect sacrifice for our sins. He was raised from the dead and seen by many who testified. We believe he ascended into heaven and now sits on the right hand of God, the Father.
This is just a brief description of their sacred celebrations today. Let’s respect their faithfulness to God in their respective celebrations. God bless you both, Christians and Jews.
Helen Louise Herndon
Kirkwood