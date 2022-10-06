Freeman, Ruth E. (nee Hoessle), passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Floyd Freeman for almost 60 years; dear mother of Stuart T., Eric A. and Dr. Mark (Carmen) Freeman; dear sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, aunt and friend.
Mrs. Freeman graduated from Cleveland High School and received a BFA in fashion illustration from Washington University. She worked in illustration and graphic design.
In 1957, Ruth married Dr. Floyd Freeman, a dentist beginning his practice in St. Louis Hills. They eventually moved to Webster Groves where they raised three sons together, creating countless wonderful memories.
Ruth was a fine watercolorist and a talented pianist, and always enjoyed reading and learning. She felt and thought deeply and was the heart of her family.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. until funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Contributions to a charity of your choice appreciated.