Dolan, Ruth Ann (Mulroy), passed on April 8, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Dolan, sister to the late Jean (Mulroy) Sutter; loving mother to John (Paula), Meg (Tony Birchler), Michael, David (Kathy), and Stephen; cherished grandmother to Daniel, Brennan, Patrick, Maureen, Brian, Kylie, Cara, Maddie, Kevin, Connor, Ryan and Donovan; great-grandmother to Wren and Charlie; and proud graduate of Nerinx Hall, employee of Frick Co., and supporter of St. Mary Magdalen parish in Brentwood for over 60 years.
Memorial Mass April 22, 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Brentwood.