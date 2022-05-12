Home decor boutique Rusted Chandelier, 118 N. Kirkwood Road, is celebrating 10 years of business in Downtown Kirkwood.
To celebrate, the Rusted Chandelier will host a two-day party on May 19 and 20, complete with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and special discounts and giveaways.
Rusted Chandelier not only survived during the COVID lockdowns, but kept all of its employees on staff, and continued to adapt and change in response to customers. Rusted Chandelier has become known on social media for colorful home decor and accessories, with over 24,000 followers on Instagram and an online shop.