The Russian soldiers are torturing and killing children; torturing, raping and killing women; and torturing and killing non-combatant men. So what is the USA and all NATO members’ response to all that tragic misery? Just more economic sanctions! To hell with that nonsense!
If we cannot put jets in the air over Ukraine for fear of Russian response, we have lost our souls! So what’s the difference between inaction and action? Russian soldiers have become evil beasts who commit war crimes and horrible atrocities!
Dick Reeves
Kirkwood