Patton, Russell McKay “Russ,” 77, passed unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Russ grew up in Kirkwood and graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1962. He attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, before serving with the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam as an M-50 Ontos mechanic. After his service, he briefly lived in San Clemente, California, before co-founding an RV manufacturer in Elkhart, Indiana. Russ returned to St. Louis and graduated from Washington University while working for his father at Byerly Trailer in Des Peres and Manchester, Missouri. Russ purchased Byerly from his father in the 1980s, and in 1999 moved Byerly RV to a state-of-the-art facility in Eureka, Missouri. Russ built the dealership’s name throughout the St. Louis area with a series of radio commercials he wrote and narrated. And yes, he married “that redhead,” Adrienne, in 1975, whom he met at Wash U. Their son, Warren, now owns and manages Byerly RV.
Russ received an Honorary Doctorate from MacMurray College and served on the MacMurray Board of Trustees. He served on the board of directors for the Mike Molino RV Learning Center and numerous other RVDA board roles in Missouri. He was a Rotarian in Ballwin and in Kirkwood and was active in the international student exchange program.
Russ Patton is survived by his wife, Adrienne; his son, Warren; daughter-in-law Sarah; granddaughter, Moira; his siblings Marcia Lee (David), Pete Patton (Phyllis), Frances Smith (Jay), and Guy Patton (Sandy); and many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. A livestream link will be available to all on the Bopp Chapel website, www.boppchapel.com. A life celebration will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, noon to 4 p.m. at Bopp Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated in Russ Patton’s name to either the Kirkwood Rotary Club, Inc. — P.O. Box 220533, Kirkwood, MO 63122-0533 — or to the MacMurray Alumni Foundation & Alumni Association — PO Box 47 Jacksonville, IL 62651. The Kirkwood Rotary Club will combine all donations into one contribution in Russ’s name to the Rotary World Fund.