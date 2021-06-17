Sprague, Russel C.E. On June 9, 2021, we lost a loving husband, an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Russel C. E. Sprague was born July 27, 1924, in Belleville, Illinois. He proudly served his country in the Army Air Force during World War II, and truly earned the right to be a part of the greatest generation. Following his service, he attended the University of Illinois, and it was there that he met the love of his life, Dorothy. They married in 1948. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and was a proud Mason. He worked for Monsanto for 35 years and retired as director of informational systems.
He was first and foremost a family man. When his granddaughter was born with Down Syndrome, he became President of the ARC. Well into his 90s, he was routinely meeting grandkids at The Bread Co. and hosting the annual Christmas party with an astounding 42 family members.
He is survived by his wife of 72-plus years, Dottie, and five children: Randy Sprague (Susie); Nancy Kassabaum (Doug); Patti Brightfield (Ken); Penny Dreyer (Marty); and Chris Sprague (Becky). He was the grandfather of 15, and great-grandfather of 11. If you asked him what in his life he was most proud of, it would be family.
Visitation was held Monday, June 14, 2021 at Bopp Chapel, followed by funeral service. Private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and given his love of his dogs, please consider a donation to The Humane Society of St. Louis.