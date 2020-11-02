Running up South Rock Hill Road in Webster Groves certainly pales in comparison to the famous “Heartbreak Hill” in the Boston Marathon, but it was the closest Paul Mollinger could come to simulating the race here at home.
Like many other runners around the country who were slated to run the Boston Marathon earlier this year, Mollinger decided to participate in the virtual race. Although he couldn’t run it in Boston, the 72-year-old Webster Groves resident took to the streets of Webster and Kirkwood to complete the marathon instead.
He carefully mapped out a 26.2 mile route as similar as possible to the course in Boston, doing his best to mimic roughly the same elevation gains at about the same mileage points along the way.
“There are plenty of hills in Webster and Kirkwood, but I wanted to do the hills from about miles 18-20 because that’s where the hills are in Boston,” Mollinger said.
He noted that Boston’s well known “Heartbreak Hill” is a steep, half-mile incline at mile 20 in the marathon.
“It’s about 800 meters long and has about a 100-foot elevation gain, which isn’t much, but that’s at mile 20 when your legs don’t usually have much left,” he said. “I was able to get close to that here on Rock Hill.”
Mollinger started his virtual Boston Marathon much like any other race day — awake and ready well before dawn — only this time there was no commute, traffic hassles or long bathroom lines before the start. He stepped out the front door of his home on Old Watson Road at 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 12, and ran exactly one mile to the track at Hixson Middle School in Webster Groves.
“I ran a couple miles at the track until it got light outside, then headed out on the streets,” he said.
Mollinger’s route took him through several parts of Webster Groves before heading back to the track about half way through the marathon. He then ran the second half of the race through Kirkwood before again returning to the track at Moss Field.
Back at the track, Mollinger was joined by his wife, Dianne, and children, Laura and Matthew, as he finished the final leg of his 26.2-mile journey. His son and daughter ran alongside him as he completed the final two miles — and several others were “there” to cheer him on, too.
“During the last couple laps my daughter had her phone out and we did a Zoom meet up with my two grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and some of my siblings and their spouses,” he said. “My grandson even made the finish line tape. It wasn’t Boston, but there was still some fanfare.”
Mollinger especially appreciated that his children came into town for the occasion, and also coordinated the Zoom chat to help give him a boost as he neared the makeshift finish line.
Although Mollinger qualified to run the 2020 Boston Marathon (originally scheduled for April and then postponed to a virtual race in September) by running a marathon in a time of four hours and 10 minutes, his goal for this “race” was to finish under five hours.
“I think everybody, including myself,
was primed to run it in April,” he said. “Then we got the postponement, and of course you don’t have the energy of the crowd when you do these virtual races on your own.”
Mollinger happily accomplished his race goal of finishing “right around five hours.”
“It was the first marathon I’ve ever done where my quads were not shot — which means it was a nice run,” he said.
“It’s Like Recess”
A longtime runner, Mollinger has finished 10 marathons and plans to do more, though the half marathon is his favorite distance and he’s got far more of those under his race belt. He’s also taken top awards in his age group in several of those races, including first place at the past three Go! St. Louis half marathon races.
Many of his training runs, which are on Grant’s Trail and the surrounding neighborhoods, are 13.1 miles, too.
“I literally run all over Webster and Kirkwood,” he said.
Mollinger’s fastest marathon finish was three hours, 10 minutes — an impressive feat in any age group. He qualified for the Boston Marathon once before at the age of 32, but wasn’t able to run the race.
Mollinger said that while he definitely has more marathons in his future, he’s perfectly happy sticking to half marathons for a bit. It’s all just for the enjoyment of running, regardless of the distance.
“It helps keep me young and it helps keep me going,” said Mollinger, who currently teaches high school math and science at Barat Academy in Chesterfield. “It’s about going out and doing something. It helps you feel happy — it’s like recess.”
Although Mollinger and his wife have only lived in Webster Groves for seven years, the popular Kirkwood/Webster Turkey Day run, which features 5K and 10K routes, has become one of his favorites.
“Last Thanksgiving, my two children and two of my grandchildren and I ran it, and that was one of my highlights of the past year,” he said, noting that was the second time they’ve run the Thanksgiving Day race. That race will be going virtual this year, too.
Mollinger’s previous job as a chemical engineer, as well as his time in the Peace Corps, have taken his family to several different states and countries. Prior to moving to Webster Groves in 2013, he and his wife were living in Kenya. But no matter the country, state or place, running has been a constant.
“I like running the streets of wherever I am — it’s how I get to know the town,” Mollinger said.
Mollinger and his wife have grown fond of Webster Groves.
“I have many favorite (running) routes in town, and we have roots here now,” he said.