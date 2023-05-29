The Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts are discussing upcoming changes to policies addressing public participation and community engagement at school board meetings.
In compliance with state law, all Missouri public school boards are required, by July 1, 2023, to implement a public engagement policy that allows any resident of a school district to place an item on the agenda of a school board meeting. The item must be pertinent to school governance.
According to draft policies for both districts, which follow the new state law, residents seeking to add an agenda item must first meet with the superintendent or another administrator to attempt to resolve the issue. The school board may refuse to add an item to the agenda if it has heard an identical or substantially similar item within the past three months, or if the resident in question has previously violated conduct rules.
The policies can be read at tinyurl.com/5h3njpr2. The Kirkwood School District is currently seeking public comment on its draft policies at kirkwoodschools.org/policies.