Maurer, Roy Charles, 77, of Glendale, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023. He was born to the late Charles and Rose Maurer on May 25, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri.
He graduated from St. Louis University in 1968 and worked as an electrical engineer for 44 years at McDonnell Douglas (Boeing). He was united in Holy Matrimony to Susan McCarthy Maurer on May 30, 1969.
Roy was a kind, generous, and thoughtful man who played many roles in his life. He was a devoted husband of 54 years to his wife, Susan, and dedicated father to his three children. Roy was a coach for his own children and many others in several sports. He was an avid rugby player in his youth which led him to become a dedicated rugby coach at De Smet Jesuit High School for 10 years.
Roy was a long time parishioner of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church and served our neighbors in need through the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Following his retirement, it was Roy’s passion for exploring the world that led him to become a travel agent in order to help others get the most out their time away.
Roy’s loving and playful spirit with all of his grandchildren was ever present when he was around them. They affectionately referred to him as “King.” He spent his free time traveling with his wife and their friends, having breakfast with his “Breakfast Bunch,” spending time with his grandchildren and children, hosting family dinners, cheering for his favorite sports teams, and supporting everyone he knew and loved with their interests.
Roy is survived by his wife, Susan; his three children, Landy (Dave) Wedlock, Julie (Ted) Collison, and Peter (Heather) Maurer; his nine grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and Molly Wedlock, Samantha, Quinn and Patrick Collison, Lucy, Emily, and Charlotte Maurer; and his sister, Pat (Bruce) Burnett.
Roy donated his body to St. Louis University. Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the organization Roy was so dedicated to serving: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Mary Queen of Peace Conference.