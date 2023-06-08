Kirkwood will host its Route 66 Cars & Guitars Festival on Saturday, June 10, in downtown Kirkwood. The festival’s cars and guitars theme speaks to the rich transportation and music history in the region. Live music and vintage vehicles will be front and center for this outdoor event.
FESTIVITIES
• The Cars & Guitars Festival kicks off with the Carbs & Guitars Pancake Breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Kirkwood Fire Department, 137 W. Argonne Drive. Enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice for $10. Tickets are available from the Kirkwood Rotary Club, Kirkwood City Hall or at the Kirkwood Fire Station that morning.
• Vintage car show with more than 100 cars on display. The car show runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Kirkwood Road and West Jefferson.
• Free live music from six bands on two outdoor stages from 4:30 to 11 p.m. (with staggered start times)
• Beer Wagon, hosted by local service clubs, serving beer and wine.
• Vendor booths, and food and drink from downtown merchants and area service clubs.
MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT
West Jefferson Stage
• Groove Thang (Steely Dan Tribute), 4:30 to 6 p.m.
• Backstreet Cruisers, 6:45 to 8:15 p.m.
• Bad Habit, 9 to 10:30 p.m.
East Jefferson Stage
• Wildfire, 5 to 6 p.m.
• The Hulapoppers, 7:15 to 8:45 p.m.
• Arvell & Company, 9:30 to 11 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for the musical performances. No bicycles, skateboards, coolers or dogs.
ROAD CLOSURES
Two blocks of Jefferson, between North Clay and North Taylor avenues, as well as Kirkwood Road between Argonne Drive and Adams Avenue, will be closed to motorists starting early in the morning on Saturday, June 10.
For festival updates, visit Facebook.com/KirkwoodMORoute66Festival.