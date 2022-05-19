Visit Downtown Kirkwood on Saturday, June 11, for the annual Cars and Guitars Route 66 Festival.
The event kicks off from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the fire station at 137 W. Argonne Drive for the “Carbs and Guitars” pancake breakfast fundraiser. Tickets are $10 and available at Kirkwood City Hall or at the fire station the day of the event.
From 2 to 5 p.m., the Kirkwood School of Rock House Band plays in Ken Connor Park.
Live music continues from 4:30 to 11 p.m. with a lineup of local bands to include Dr. Zhivegas, Nashvegas, The Blue Sparks, Black Magic: The Santana Experience, the Southside Creole Playboys and Retro Boogie.
From 4 to 11 p.m., enjoy a margarita and beer garden at Mission Taco Joint.
From 5 to 9 p.m., check out the vintage car show and purchase themed merchandise.
Most of Downtown Kirkwood’s numerous stores, and locally-owned boutiques and restaurants will be open during the event. No coolers, no dogs, please.
Visit Cars and Guitars Kirkwood MO Route 66 Festival on Facebook for updates.