Construction is expected to begin next summer on a new $1.6 million roundabout at the intersection of Des Peres Road and Old Des Peres Road — an intersection city officials claim has a long history of vehicle collisions and near misses.
The total project budget is about $1.6 million, with a federal grant taking care of 80% of all phases of project costs. Des Peres will pay the remaining $320,000 toward roundabout planning and construction. The Des Peres Board of Aldermen in March of 2020 chose CMT as project engineer.
A public open house was held in the Maple Room at The Lodge, 1050 Des Peres Road, on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. Those interested in the project were given an opportunity to make comments.
In addition to construction of a roundabout, the proposed project includes new sidewalks, crosswalks, utility adjustments as needed, new lighting and new landscaping.
The city reports that CMT’s design work is well underway and will continue through the current year. Any necessary easements or rights-of-way will be acquired in 2021, with construction beginning in 2022.
In 2017, Des Peres utilized a Missouri Department of Transportation grant to study traffic on Des Peres Road. One of the recommendations of the study was a reworking of the intersection of Des Peres Road and Old Des Peres Road. While citizens suggested a four-way stop, the city determined that traffic volume during peak periods would cause significant delays and backups. The study suggested either a traffic signal or roundabout.