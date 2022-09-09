The Kirkwood Rotary Club will host runners of all ages at the 2022 Greentree Festival “Rotary Ramble” on Saturday, Sept. 10, 7:30 a.m., at the Kirkwood Aquatic Center, 111 S. Geyer Road.
All proceeds from the event will benefit five local charities: Kirk Care, Kirkwood Firefighters Outreach, Kirkwood Police Officers Association, Kirkwood School District Project Now and Moms of Meacham.
Runners can participate in 10K and 5K runs along a course through Kirkwood neighborhoods. Trophies and/or medals will be awarded to winners immediately after the races.
Runners are encouraged to register in advance at Kirkwood Dental Station, 200 S. Kirkwood Road, Suite 90. Registration times are Thursday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $35 for adults, and $10 for runners under 18. Runners can pick up their race packets, bib, T-shirt and “swag bag” at registration.
Race day registration is available beginning at 6:30 a.m. at the Kirkwood Aquatic Center.
The Fun Run is back, bigger and better than ever with a new route and surprises along the way. Young runners will travel along a carefully marked race route through Kirkwood Park and around Walker Lake. Registration for the Fun Run is $10. Parents may run with their children at no extra charge. The first 60 Fun Run finishers will be awarded medals.
The Rotary Ramble also features a “School Challenge,” an exciting way for Kirkwood area elementary and middle school students to win cash awards for their schools. Each school competes to register the most runners. The elementary school and the middle school registering the most runners will each receive $500 to be awarded at a Kirkwood Rotary Club lunch meeting.
In keeping with the Greentree Festival theme for 2022, the theme for this year’s Rotary Ramble is “Greentree Cartoon Caravan.” Awards will be given for best costumes incorporating the theme. Ramble events are dog friendly.
Registration and a description of all ramble events are detailed at RotaryRamble.org.