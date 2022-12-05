The Rotary Club of Kirkwood recently made donations to the Kirkwood School District totaling $6,000, including a donation from the annual Rotary Ramble. The funds will be used to assist recent graduates with school supplies and provide food for students in need. Above, from left, are: Mark Adams, administrator for the Rotary Ramble; Keysor Elementary School Assistant Principal Gretchen Morrison; Steph Deidrick, chief communications officer for the Kirkwood School District; and Chad Kavanaugh, president of the Rotary Club of Kirkwood and member of the Kirkwood school board.