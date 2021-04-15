Downes, Rosemary Theresa (nee Power) went home to Jesus on Divine Mercy Sunday, April 11, 2021. Rosemary was born the fourth and youngest child of Anthony and Marie (nee Grummel) Power on May 2, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Margaret (Walter) Murphy and Regina (Bill) Sleater; brother, Anthony Power; and granddaughter, Gabrielle Fotouhi. She is survived by her husband, four daughters, eleven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Rosemary attended Epiphany Catholic Grade School, where she played basketball and her eighth-grade team won the 1947–48 City Championship. She worked to pay her way through high school at Ursuline Academy, taking the bus to and from school. After high school, she worked for a couple of years, and then enrolled at St. Louis University. Again, she paid her way through school and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English. Rosemary was an excellent student and won a Fulbright Scholarship to attend university in Poitiers, France. While abroad, she also traveled to Russia, Spain, and Germany.
Rosemary had many suitors and turned down a few marriage proposals before meeting the man who finally won her heart: John “Jack” L. Downes. Jack was also a SLU grad and an army veteran. They wed on June 10, 1961, and shared nearly 60 years together. Their marriage was a beautiful example of love and fidelity for their four daughters: Kathy (David) Fotouhi, Karen (Scott) Seaton, Mary (Marty) Tichy, and Colleen Power (Steve Crockett).
Rosemary considered her family her greatest accomplishment and her richest blessing. She gave them all her love, her faith, her great command of the English language, her witty sense of humor, and a fluency in sarcasm. She had the ability to give just the right gift, and sent cards with heartfelt, personal love messages on birthdays and holidays. All of their kids and grandkids loved hearing her and Jack sing “Happy Birthday” to them over the phone each year. She was a great conversationalist and loved to chat about anything. She had an unparalleled ability to make you feel important. In the words of her granddaughter, “she was always interested in what I do and what I have to say.”
She loved the Peanuts Gang, Mary Engelbreit, crossword puzzles, reading, and sports — especially the Cardinals. She followed the news despite it breaking her heart, and had great compassion for the poor and great anger for injustice.
Rosemary’s crown jewels were her grandchildren: Kate (Peter Van Horn), Jack Seaton; Martin, Leo (Brynn), Sam, Jane, Ruth Tichy; Michael, John Fotouhi; Nick Crockett and Aurelia Power. Each one felt they were her special favorite!
Rosemary was a 48-year member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Kirkwood. Visitation was Thursday, April 15, at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church. Interment is Friday morning, April 16, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery; immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to Missionaries of Charity in St. Louis, St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana, or Shrine of St. Joseph in St. Louis. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.