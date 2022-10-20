Dreyer, Rosemary Robinson, died on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the age of 98. She was born in Tripp, South Dakota, then spent her early years in Sioux City, Iowa.
She graduated from Briarcliff College and was then accepted into the masters of medical social work program at St. Louis University. There, she met her longtime love and husband for the next almost 60 years, Dr. Carl J. Dreyer. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Rosemary was a longtime member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, where she was a longtime and active member of the Catholic Women’s League.
She loved being a devoted wife as well as a wonderful mother to her six children, and later the “greatest grandmother” and “great-grandmother.”
Rosemary was always engaged in the wide world around her and so open to learning new things. She and Carl loved to entertain family and friends. She loved traveling and playing bridge, and was a voracious reader, belonging to several clubs of each.
Rosemary was the mother of Catherine Dreyer (Tom) Cherry; Carl Joseph Dreyer Jr. (deceased); William Dreyer; John Dreyer; Robert (Susan) Dreyer; and Mary Pat Dreyer (Jim) Hardin.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Church, 17 Joy Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
The family wishes to give a very special thank you to the amazing, talented, and loving staff at Bethesda Dilworth. You treated our mother with compassion and dignity and we will be forever grateful to “our earthly angels.” Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.