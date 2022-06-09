Lambert, Rosemary Chubb, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at age 97. Born in London, England, on Jan. 3, 1925, Rosemary was the youngest of the five children of Graham and Vera Chubb. In August, 1940, with the Blitz on the near horizon, Rosemary was evacuated to Webster Groves, Missouri, into the care of her cousin, R. Walston Chubb. After completing her secondary education at John Burroughs School, she went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Swarthmore College.
In 1946, Rosemary married Naval officer and fellow Swarthmore graduate Rudolph Joseph Lambert, of Mishawaka, Indiana. They settled in the St. Louis area, where Rudy launched his career as an electrical engineer. Rosemary became an American citizen and devoted her energy to caring for their four daughters and working as a volunteer for the Girl Scouts, the Christmas Bureau (later 100 Neediest Cases) and other organizations and causes.
When her youngest child was close to kindergarten age, Rosemary went back to school, with the goal of teaching high school English. However, fate placed her instead in the first grade at Rossman School, where for 25 years she happily taught scores of children to read Charlotte’s Web. Following her retirement from Rossman, she followed her love for animals into a second career as a docent at the Saint Louis Zoo and the Humane Society of Missouri. During summers in northern Michigan, she continued her work as a docent at the Point Betsie Lighthouse near the town of Frankfort.
When not playing bridge, a game at which she excelled, she was teaching that as well. She was a skilled tennis player, an avid reader, a talented painter and an expert needleworker. Rosemary had the good fortune to travel the world, the perfect answer for the insatiable curiosity that motivated her throughout her full and rewarding life.
Rosemary was predeceased in 2013 by her husband, Rudy. She is survived by her four daughters: Susan Lambert (Steve Uzzell) of Lyons, Colorado; Elizabeth (Lisa) Holekamp of Glendale, Missouri; Ann Good (Stephen) of Great Falls, Virginia; and Jane Stickney (Paul) of Spring, Texas. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Elizabeth Miller (Craig Laupheimer) of San Anselmo, California; Graham Miller of Spring Hill, Florida; Abigail Holekamp of Chicago, Illinois; and Michael Good (Asma Sarwary) of Arlington, Virginia; and two great-grandchildren: Zachary and Eva Good. Her surviving extended family includes numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in the U.S., the U.K., and Australia, and beloved former son-in-law Dr. Leslie Miller of Safety Harbor, Florida. Having to give up her car and her independent lifestyle was an enormous challenge for Rosemary, especially in the time of COVID-19, but she powered through, thanks in no small part to the kindness and care she received from the dedicated staff at Laclede Commons Assisted Living.
A contribution in Rosemary’s memory will be greatly appreciated to the St. Louis Zoo (www.stlzoo.org/give/tributes); the Humane Society of Missouri (www.hsmo.org/tributes-memorials); or the Endangered Wolf Center (www.endangeredwolfcenter.org/donate).
Memorial service: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 1 p.m., at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. An additional celebration of Rosemary’s life will take place later this summer in Michigan.