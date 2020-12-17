Witte, Rosemary Ann (nee Stehlick) was baptized in the Hope of Christ’s Resurrection on Dec. 12, 2020. Born in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 6, 1929, Rosemary was the youngest child of Rudolph and Corrine (nee Worms) Stehlick. She graduated from Southwest High School and then earned an associate’s degree from Fontbonne University. Rosemary was married to Donald M. Witte for over 50 years prior to his passing in 2003. Together, they raised three children: Carol (Jarvis) Hall of Columbia, Missouri; Don, Jr. (Patty) Witte of Orland Park, Illinois; and Jack (Barb) Witte of Des Peres, Missouri.
After the children were teens, Rosemary restarted her career and worked for many years as a lab tech/manager at St. Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood. During this time, she also attended Webster University to complete her undergraduate degree. Some of her favorite activities included playing tennis and swimming at Warson Woods Park. After retirement, she became interested in investing and was active in two investment clubs. She also began to quilt, making numerous special pieces for family and friends. She loved to engage in a good game of Bridge. Rosemary was the grandmother of Sarah Hall, Tom, Trish, Spencer and Cole Witte. She was pre-deceased by her parents; husband Don; and her brother Warren.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 16 at Ste. Genevieve du Bois, with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri or to a charity of your choice. The family would like to express thanks to the staff and caregivers at St. Agnes Home and Kindred Hospice. Arrangements by Kriegshauser Brothers.