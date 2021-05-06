Moore, Rose Marie (nee Mudd) passed away in her home on April 26, 2021. She was 93 years old.
Rose Marie was born in 1928. She grew up in Webster Groves, Missouri, and graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1946. She and her husband, Charlie Moore, were married from 1947 until his death in 2008. They had five children: Ed Moore, John Moore, Dan Moore, Mary Lavin, and Susan Ruiz. She was known as Momo to her many grandchildren.
While she had no fancy diplomas, Rose Marie loved to create and learn. She read widely, but she especially connected to the plight of the common man and loved reading about a hard day’s work. She made hundreds of intricate quilts for her family which have held newborns, brought warmth to college dorms, and have been hung on walls as art.
When she spoke, she sang her words and they often sounded like the tunes of her hundreds of records. She tended to sprawling gardens that were well-loved by visitors of all kinds, from children to hummingbirds. She baked delicious breads, always to share. Rose Marie cultivated a deep contentedness with her life, an appreciation for the world as still as one of her bowls she filled with water and floating blossoms. Everyone knew her house as a place of solace and refuge. It was a place to be loved no matter what state you came in, where you didn’t have to bring anything but yourself. Rose Marie and the world that she created will be greatly missed.
Her family would greatly appreciate any donations to the Missouri Audubon Society or the Webster Groves Library in her name.