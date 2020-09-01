Lutheran Senior Services will soon be providing Affordable Housing residents more opportunities for socialization. Recently, LSS received a grant to buy tablets for all interested residents at Rose Hill House, an Affordable Housing community in Kirkwood. The grant, made possible through the St. Louis County CARES COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Fund, will also cover increased WiFi service throughout the community.
“Because of increased precautionary measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors are at a greater risk of being socially isolated,” said Catherine Grindel, LSS Rose Hill House Community Manager. “Internet accessible devices like tablets improve seniors’ ability to connect with friends, family, and the broader community while staying safe in their homes.”
The Kirkwood Public Library will provide volunteer assistance to set up the tablets with apps including social media sites, email access, video conferencing, interactive games and YouTube. Rose Hill House staff will also be receiving training from OASIS on the tablets in order to work with residents in small groups to ensure they are comfortable using the new technology and are able to access what interests them.
“Rose Hill House staff will also be able to use these tablets to video chat with residents and conduct activities virtually,” added Carol Pellerito, LSS Director of Grant Development. “Being able to access this technology will greatly improve our residents’ socialization and well-being.”
About Lutheran Senior Services
Lutheran Senior Services is a mission-driven, not-for-profit network that specializes in housing, care, and supportive services for older adults 62+. With 21 locations in Missouri and Illinois, LSS serves more than 13,000 seniors a year through options that include Senior Living Communities offering all levels of care, Affordable Housing for those with limited incomes and home and community-based services.