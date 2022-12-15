Saputo, Rosalie M., age 85, was Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. She was the beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Grazia (nee Pellerito); and dear sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, niece, and friend to many.
Funeral Mass will be Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne in Kirkwood. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses or donations to Shrine of St. Joseph preferred. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.