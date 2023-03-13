I’ve read for too many years about the need for a new roof at the Webster Groves Frisco Station. Kirkwood has a lovely station, and we could too. It’s not insurmountable. If 400 families donated $100, that roof expense would be covered. A hundred dollars is only one or two meals out. If your family and my family skipped a couple dinners out and cooked at home, we could get that roof done in no time flat.
I just went to the Big Bend Railroad Club Facebook page to donate — easy-peasy. Just click the blue button that says “Donate.” I hope you will too. And yes, I’m talking to you — the person who just read this.
Mary DeSuza
Webster Groves