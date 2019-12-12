Payne, Ronald Walter of Glen Arbor, Michigan, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019. He was 86.
Ron was born in Peoria, Illinois to Walter and Mildred (Kinsinger) Payne.
Ron graduated from Joliet Township High School in Joliet, Illinois and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University, where he played football and baseball. He truly relished the friends he made as a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. On June 10, 1955, he married his sweetheart Sallie Joseph. Ron was a member of the NROTC and served in Japan while in the U.S. Navy.
Ron spent his professional career working for AT&T in Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri. After retiring, he and Sallie moved to the house he built in Glen Arbor. Ron also spent many winters in Vero Beach, Florida. He was an avid golfer and member of the Grand Harbor Country Club.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and son, Steve Payne. Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Sallie, his daughter Kathy (Wes) Shimanek, grandchildren Kyle (Kelly) Shimanek, Erin Payne, daughter-in-law Marla Payne and many close friends.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a contribution to Swan Songs – Austin at swansongs.org/how-to-help/donate, Glen Arbor Arts Center at www.glenarborart.org/giving-options/donate or the Lambda Iota Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta at www.purduefiji.com/contact.
A Celebration of Life is planned for June 12, 2020 in Glen Arbor, Michigan.
