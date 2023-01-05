Tucker, Ronald. A resident of Kirkwood since 1958, Ron went to his heavenly home on Dec. 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Leomay (Dolly); his children, Kathleen (Mark) Lyons, Randy, and Sheri (Wendell) Tucker; and four grandchildren, Ty and Chase Lyons, and Michael and Melissa Tucker. He also leaves behind his sister, Carol (Gerald) Thieret.
Ron was born in Perryville, Missouri, on July 11,1935. After graduating from high school, he entered the Army Aviation program. After his discharge, he went to work at McDonald-Douglas (Boeing), first as a mechanic and then as a mechanical instructor. He and Dolly were childhood sweethearts and were married on October 11, 1958.
He loved playing games with his grandchildren, fishing, and playing pinochle with the neighbors.