Robertson, Ronald Dean, 87, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Kirkwood, Missouri, from complications after sustaining injuries in a car accident in November 2022.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Claire Robertson (née Talbot); his dear daughters, Anne (Clint) Bauer and Susan (Rob) van Alstyne; grandchildren Jack, Nate, and Luke Bauer and Thomas and Claire van Alstyne, all of Kirkwood; and brother, Charles Joe Robertson (Patty), of Novinger, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Floyd Robertson; mother, Mildred Lucille Robertson (née Gannan); and his sister, Glenda Kay Stubler (née Robertson). He was also a nephew, uncle, and cousin to many.
Ron was born on Nov. 23, 1935, in the community of Blue Ridge in Harrison County’s northwest Missouri farming country. Ron began his education in a one-room schoolhouse near Bethany, Missouri. Growing up, he worked part-time jobs in the hay fields, delivered newspapers and ran the soda fountain in a drug store.
The family moved to Kansas City before Ron’s senior year, and he graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1954. Seeking further educational opportunities, he enlisted in the Army, where he learned radar technology, eventually training others. Working as a radar technician at McDonnell-Douglas in St. Louis, Ron funded studies at St. Louis University, graduating in 1965 with an electrical engineering degree. Ron and Claire met in St. Louis and married there in 1969. Together they headed west to California, where Ron worked in field and service for General Dynamics at Edwards Air Force Base. While there, he earned an MBA from Golden Gate University. Ron and Claire next headed for Nashville, Tennessee, where he earned a master of science in electrical engineering at Vanderbilt University.
With a baby on the way, Ron and Claire settled in Kirkwood in 1974. During his career at Emerson Electric and later its spinoff, ESCO Electronics, Ron worked as a technical writer, project engineer, and group manager. Ron loved technology and was an early adopter of home computers, building and fixing them for fun.
Genealogy was a personal passion, and he devoted decades diving into family history and tracing lineages. His niece, Karen Bellmer of Overland Park, Kansas, was his greatest partner in this effort and he valued their connection over this shared interest.
Being a kind, protective, and dependable husband and father was of the utmost importance to Ron. He wholeheartedly loved and supported his family. He reveled in his role as grandpa, actively caring for many of his grandchildren and delighting in their achievements as they grew. Ron will be missed.
A celebration of life for Ron is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, at Eliot Unitarian Chapel in Kirkwood, with Visitation at 1:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. Service. Private interment at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Ron valued education and
appreciated the opportunities afforded his children and grandchildren in the Kirkwood School District. He also thought highly of the early learning experiences that all his children and grandchildren had at Eliot Chapel Nursery School. Please consider memorial donations to the Kirkwood School District Foundation, 1099 Milwaukee Street, Kirkwood, MO 63122; or to Eliot Chapel Nursery School’s Directors Scholarship and Enrichment Fund, 216 East Argonne, Kirkwood, MO 63122.