Holtz, Ronald L., 77, passed Sunday, July 18, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Margaret Holtz; loving father of Amy Holtz and John (Rose) Youngblood; grandfather of Lucy Youngblood; dear uncle and friend.
He earned a BS degree from Ohio State in 1967 before moving to St. Louis. He played the sax in AIM Band and Affton Band.
Services: Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, visitation Friday, July 23, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Shriners Hospital appreciated. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.