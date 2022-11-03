Schoolman, Ronald H., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Robinson) for 47 years; loving father of Steve (Christine) Schoolman, Kristin (Darren) Anderson, and Bryan (Josephine) Schoolman; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Samantha, and Olivia Schoolman, Luke Anderson, and Eva and Mary Schoolman; dear sister of Vickie (Michael Narez) Schoolman; and dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend, and family dentist to many.
Ron will be remembered as a devoted family man, and his legacy will live on through his family.
A funeral from Bopp Chapel will be held Monday, Nov. 7, 9:30 a.m. to St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Catholic Charities of St. Louis. Visitation Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.