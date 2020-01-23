St. Louis, MO (63119)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow for the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some rain may mix in early. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.