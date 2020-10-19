In recognition of her dedication to education and leadership in the classroom and within the Kirkwood community, Romona Miller has been selected to receive a 2020 Excellence in Education Award.
Miller has served as a teacher and administrator at Kirkwood High School for 28 years. She is currently the assistant principal of Pioneer Pathways at KHS.
Miller will be presented with the award at the St. Louis American Foundation’s 33rd Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship & Awards Virtual Gala.
“Recognition of outstanding educators is a longstanding component of the foundation’s mission, and with mindfulness of the ongoing pandemic crisis, we believe this recognition of the invaluable contributions of our educators is more important than ever,” according to the foundation.
The virtual event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m., on the St. Louis American’s homepage, Facebook and YouTube channel.
There are eight recipients of the Excellence in Education Award this year. Each recipient will receive a $500 educator grant. In addition to Miller, they are: LaShanda Boone. Shantana Goodwin-Payne, Karen I. Hall, Sheryl Denise Rogers, Rhonda Stovall, John E. Thomas and Craig A. Waddell.