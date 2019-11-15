Longtime Kirkwood High School administrator and teacher Romona Miller prides herself on the relationships she builds with students.
She’s never done it for the recognition, but this time she’s getting noticed and her efforts are paying off – literally. Kirkwood High School will be getting a $10,000 grant thanks to Miller being honored with an “Extra Yard for Teachers Award.”
Former Kirkwood High School student and Mizzou basketball standout Jordan Roundtree nominated Miller for the award, which gives student athletes an opportunity to recognize teachers who have had a significant impact on their lives. The award is made possible through the College Football Playoff Foundation and its partnership with the Southeastern Conference. Fourteen teachers received the honor.
Roundtree, who transferred to Kirkwood High her junior year and graduated in 2016, said Miller was a positive influence during her high school years and that she helped set her up for success.
“She really took me under her wing when I was new at Kirkwood High School,” said Roundtree, who is now a junior at the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) and a guard for the women’s basketball team. Last season, she appeared in all 35 games and averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
“She made sure I had a place to eat, she made sure I had friends, and that I got accustomed to the new school,” Roundtree continued. “She was just always someone I could go to whether in school or out of school to make sure I had an amazing time at Kirkwood High School.”
Miller has been a teacher and an administrator at Kirkwood High School for 28 years. After teaching for 14 years, she then spent several years as a grade level principal. She is now an assistant principal at Kirkwood High and the principal for Pioneer Pathways, the umbrella for all alternative education programs in the district. Those programs include the Innovation Center and Discovery Center, South County Tech programs, online learning, gifted education and career/vocational programs.
Miller said she was completely overwhelmed to learn she had been named for the award.
“I never expected to receive an honor of this magnitude from a student,” she said. “As an educator, I never do anything for recognition, but it truly served as confirmation for me that I do make a difference in the lives of my students.”
Miller said she has always prided herself on the relationships she develops with students.
“I have been close to so many students, and often that relationship looks more like a mother than an administrator,” she continued. “Jordan is like a daughter to me and I will never forget her for choosing me to be recognized for what I love to do. This was truly one of the great moments of my life.”
Miller is excited to use the $10,000 grant toward enhancing experiences in Pioneer Pathways programs, particularly in the area of science, as she spent several years teaching biology and physics at Kirkwood High prior to becoming an administrator.
“I love science and I believe student experiences in the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) areas are very important,” she said. “I plan to use the money to expand the experiences that the students who are a part of the Pioneer Pathways programs have in those areas. I am very blessed to receive these funds to be able to accomplish that goal. As Jordan has touched my heart with this award, she will also touch the lives of the students who benefit in the classrooms.”
In addition to the $10,000 grant the educators’ schools receive from the College Football Playoff Foundation and the Southeastern Conference, each of the educators receiving the award will be honored through a testimonial by the student-athlete that nominated them. The testimonials will air on SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s traveling pregame show, during the regular college football season. The video tributes will also be featured weekly on social media and www.SECNetwork.com.