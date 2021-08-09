In the recent article concerning Kirkwood Planning and Zoning’s 5-4 vote in opposition to Harmony Homes proposal, the developer Mr. Long stated:
“We are concerned that the neighbors’ fears and self-interest influenced the outcome more than the best interests of the community, which should remain paramount when considering important projects such as this that not only meet the standard criteria under ordinance, but also are consistent with the city’s comprehensive and strategic plan for the future of Kirkwood and the betterment of its residents.”
As a Kirkwood resident for over 14 years and neighbor to the proposed development, it is hard for me to understand how my “fears and self-interest” are somehow contradictory to those of Kirkwood? Is he implying it is in my self interest that his development does not move forward, as it is detrimental to the character of my neighborhood and my home? On that we agree.
The development did not meet the standard criteria under ordinance as is indicated by the 5-4 vote by Kirkwood’s Planning and Zoning.
I do have my own concerns (or fears, as he put it) as well. Harmony Homes is a new business venture in an industry in which it has no experience or track record. Harmony Homes proposes rolling the dice on a site in a residential neighborhood with limited flexibility under a special use permit. Harmony Homes has no experience in providing senior care, managing a senior care facility or marketing a senior care facility. Many new business ventures fail and if they fail, our Kirkwood community is left with five large buildings in a residential neighborhood with a very limited use. I am not comfortable with risking my neighborhood on Mr. Long’s new venture or for his self-interest — and I hope our representatives on Kirkwood City Council agree.
Marc Stitzlein
Kirkwood