For a day trip that’ll “paca” punch, look no further than Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Illinois! This mother-daughter operation is nestled in the hills of Southern Illinois, just minutes off Interstate 57.
Meet the resident alpacas, tour the premises and shop handmade, real alpaca fiber products.
On Sept. 24 and 25, the farm will be open to the public for free. Pet alpacas, walk the ranch, see demonstrations, and participate in activities for adults and kids alike.
Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch is located at 1335 Hall Church Road. Visit rollingoakalpacaranch.com for more info.