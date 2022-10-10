Kirkwood resident Katie Rodriguez Banister has been a self-proclaimed “chick in a chair” for 32 years, after a car accident left her a quadriplegic. Now, she’s sharing her life experiences about being paralyzed from the chest down in a new play titled “Roll With It!”
Rodriguez Banister is a speaker and disability educator. She has also authored five books, plus a collection of poetry and songs. She co-wrote the new play, and stars in it with a cast of 10 helping her tell her story.
She hopes the play will inspire people to reach out to others during their struggles.
“I want to educate and entertain — it’s my true mission,” the 57-year-old author and now playwright said.
Co-writer Michelle Zielinski, also a Kirkwood resident, said Rodriguez Banister’s shared journey with friends, family and caregivers is “enlightening, difficult, funny and honest.”
The play’s director, J. Michelle Rebollo, is a theater instructor at St. Louis Community College-Meramec who lives in Kirkwood. She operates Black Mirror Theatre Co., and said it’s been an outright pleasure working with the cast of “Roll With It!”
Rodriguez Banister said the essence of the play is about how her present self and former self struggle with physical, emotional, psychological and financial challenges as she aims to recover, and find purpose and beauty in daily living.
In the early writing stages of working together, co-writer Zielinski said she asked Rodriguez Banister many, many personal questions, which “she flat out answered with rock-bottom honesty.”
Zielinski recalled telling Rodriguez Banister that her overall story was a love story.
“She talked about the gift of meeting Steve, but I countered, ‘I mean you learning to love you,’” Zielinski said. “After that, with input from director Michelle Rebollo, we realized we needed the younger and older Katie to interact. That’s when our play really began to take shape.”
Rebollo, who has known Rodriguez Banister for more than a decade, said in many ways, “Roll With It!” is based on the author’s memoir, “On A Roll.” She said the play also throws in a good measure of theatrical whimsy.
“We’ve discussed ideas to tell her story on a stage many times,” Rebollo said. “This play has taken over a year to write and workshop, and we’re thrilled to finally meet our audiences.”
The one-act, 90-minute play runs from Oct. 15 through Oct. 23 at the Kranzberg Arts Center in midtown St. Louis.
Although the play confronts Rodriguez Banister’s accident in 1990 and subsequent healing, Rebollo said it is by no means a heavy drama that focuses on the trauma of Rodriguez Banister’s situation.
“In Katie’s story, there is a lesson for all of us, and that is to keep rolling, despite what obstacles appear in our path,” Rebollo said.
In real life, Rodriguez Banister did just that. After six months of rehabilitation following the accident and more than a year of living with her parents, she returned to living independently in 1992.
Five years post-injury, Rodriguez Banister was employed as the access coordinator for the Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Department, which enabled her to continue pursuing her college-related aspirations. Prior to the accident, she had earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation and business management. Her work experience included childcare, business sales and serving as the social director for two resorts.
Motivated by an unrelenting drive, in 1997, she co-founded and became president of Access-4-All, which she operates with her husband, Steve Banister.
Rodriguez Banister co-produced her motivational video, “Change Takes Time,” as well as two music videos, “Spring” and “Beauty in the Lou.”
She has served on the board of directors for the Recreation Council of Greater St. Louis since 1992, having served three terms as the group’s president. She was the first president of the Delta Center for Independent Living, as well as a performer and founding member of St. Louis’ “DisAbility Project.”
Rodriguez Banister’s honors include Ms. Wheelchair Missouri 2010, a 2001 St. Louis Woman of Achievement, Missouri Jaycees 1998 Ten Outstanding Young Missourians, St. Louis Jaycees Jr. Chamber of Commerce 1995 Ten Outstanding Young St. Louisans, Missouri Governor’s Council on Disability 1993 Advocate of the Year, Central Missouri State University Outstanding Freshman in the Department of Recreation 1983–84, and Kirkwood’s 1982 Junior Miss.
“Roll With It!” will run Oct. 13 through Oct. 23 at the Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N. Grand Blvd. Matinee performances are at 3 p.m. on Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23. Evening performances at 7 p.m. are on Oct. 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21. Tickets are $20 to $25, and can be ordered through MetroTix at metrotix.com or by calling 314-534-1111.
American Sign Language Interpreters and Audio Description services will be present at the shows on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Wednesday, Oct. 19.