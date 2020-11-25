In 1970, the Turkey Day football game was still as large as it had ever been in its history.
The construction of Interstate 44 near Moss Field in Webster caused the 1970 Thanksgiving Day game to be moved to Francis Field on the campus of Washington University. It was the first time the game was played there since 1920 — a game held on Nov. 13 as a County League contest.
In the game, Webster Groves High School scored a touchdown in the first quarter on a four-yard run by fullback Ray Inge; Dave Kruze scored the point after. Webster carried the seven-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the lead did not define the game for the Statesmen. Webster had fumbled the ball on the opening kick-off, incurred 70 yards in penalties and the quarterback threw four interceptions.
Despite the interceptions, Webster’s game relied on running and the Kirkwood defense did a good job containing the Statesmen. Webster’s Inge remembers the Kirkwood coverage well.
“It seemed to me that Coach (Bill) Lenich had ordered some extra coverage of me,” he said. “For those first three quarters, the coverage was tight and it was tough to make plays happen.”
The Turkey Day game is known for its tough extra coverage, which really requires no coaching — the players do it desirously. Webster maintained the 7-0 lead until the fourth quarter when it took Kirkwood six minutes to execute 13 plays and gain 68 yards to six feet from the goal line.
Kirkwood quarterback Dave Gamble found Ken Neely in the end zone. They went for the two-point conversion and got it when, according to Kirkwood head coach Bill Lenich, 6-foot, 6-inch junior end Drew Rogers rose like “a porpoise coming out of the water.” His catch gave the Pioneers a point lead in the game with five minutes remaining.
Rogers was a top prospect basketball player who spent the off-season as a football player.
“I played end for the football team, but I was really a basketball player,” Rogers said. “Coach Lenich knew it, but I think he always had confidence that I would make a good football player.”
Rogers went to the University of Kansas to play basketball after graduation and wrote a book in 2013, “Before the Spotlight,” chronicling the story of the undefeated 1972 Pioneer team that made it to the finals of the state championship.
Earlier in the season, Webster had blown a four-touchdown lead in the second half against Mehlville and lost the game. A win against Kirkwood would make Webster the conference co-champion with Mehlville and the players, remembering that game, went to work without panic.
The Kirkwood kick-off went out of bounds at Webster’s 40. It took seven plays for the Statesmen to drive down field and the big play of the set was a 23-yard run around the left end by future Hall-of-Famer Bucky Givens —Webster’s first 1,000-yard rusher. The ball, now on the 22, took three plays to get to the end zone, the last play on a carry by Givens, leaving 3:09 on the clock. Wingback Mike Hall ran the ball in for Webster’s own two-point conversion. The score was now 15-8.
On the first play for the Pioneers after the kick-off, Gamble had the ball knocked loose as he tried to pass and Webster recovered the fumble at the Kirkwood 21. On Webster’s first play, Givens again ran the ball to the end zone with three seconds remaining on the clock. Kruse made the point after.
When the 1970 Turkey Day game ended at 22-8, Givens had played his final game for the Statesmen, carrying 14 times for 117 yards. In his four-year varsity career, he scored 38 touchdowns and rushed for 1,039 yards.
Inge carried 14 times for 66 yards, but doesn’t think much of the stats.
“A lot has been said about the animosity between Webster Groves and Kirkwood,” said Inge. “It exists, but not between the players. I found that we, the players, all have a deep respect for each other. Some of us are friends from playing together in little league sports, others of us, we meet years later. One of my best friends was Harvey Love, who played for Kirkwood. I didn’t know him when we played, but I met him afterwards and it was the respect we had for each other as players that made us close friends later in life. He has passed and I really miss him.”
This year would have marked the 112th varsity meeting between the 122nd varsity football teams of both schools — Turkey Day games or otherwise. Webster still leads the series of all games 54-50-7, but Kirkwood leads the series in Turkey Day games 43-37-5. Kirkwood has an unprecedented seven-game string of Turkey Day wins.