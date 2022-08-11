Esneault, Roger Peter, unexpectedly passed away on Aug. 3 at the age of 70 after a brief cardiac illness. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Corinne; his mother, Betty; his daughter, Christine Frank; son-in-law, Ryan; stepson, Jerry McDonald; brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Michell; and niece, Kaitlyn. He was preceded in death by his father, Linus; and his first wife, Susan Esneault.
Roger retired in 2008 from the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. His greatest joy in life was his four grandchildren. He also took immense pleasure in being with his friends, rooting for his beloved New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers, military history and strategy, and biking on Grant’s Trail. He was a kind man with a big heart and was loved by all who knew him.
A celebration of life service is being planned for October. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Missouri Civil War Museum or a charity of your choice.